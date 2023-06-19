Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Price Performance
Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $13.93.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuller, Smith & Turner (FTUAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.