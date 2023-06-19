Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Price Performance

Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $13.93.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fuller, Smith & Turner Plc engages in brewing and retailing businesses. It operates through the following segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller’s Beer Company. The Managed Pubs and Hotels segment focuses on managing pubs and hotels. The Tenanted Inns segment comprises pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

