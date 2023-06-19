Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Price Performance

Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $13.93.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Fuller, Smith & Turner Plc engages in brewing and retailing businesses. It operates through the following segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller’s Beer Company. The Managed Pubs and Hotels segment focuses on managing pubs and hotels. The Tenanted Inns segment comprises pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.