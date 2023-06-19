Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 61 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $405.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.69.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.