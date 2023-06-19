Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 7,082 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 100,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 8,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 233,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $98.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

