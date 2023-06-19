Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 261 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

V stock opened at $228.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.79 and its 200 day moving average is $222.75.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

