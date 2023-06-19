Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $281.00 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $287.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

