Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $61.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 215.49%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

