Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,036 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $106.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.32. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

