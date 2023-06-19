Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Alphabet by 22.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 63,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 82,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



