Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $3.60 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $14.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

