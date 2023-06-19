Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Short Interest Update

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 17,010,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gen Digital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Gen Digital during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Gen Digital by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 184,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 137,326 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 49.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 70.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $18.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Gen Digital has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.01 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 83.47% and a net margin of 40.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gen Digital will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. Its brands include Norton, Avast, Lifelock, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

