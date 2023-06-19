General Partner Inc. Buys 29 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

General Partner Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $868.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $697.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.78. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.