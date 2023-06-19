General Partner Inc. Invests $47,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CVS opened at $67.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

