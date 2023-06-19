General Partner Inc. Invests $47,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVS Health Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of CVS opened at $67.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
