General Partner Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

General Partner Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON stock opened at $202.97 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

