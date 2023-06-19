General Partner Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $240.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.38 and a 52-week high of $248.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.