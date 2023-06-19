General Partner Inc. Takes $120,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461,490 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,963,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,771,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.44 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

