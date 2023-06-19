General Partner Inc. Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.66 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

