Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GETY shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Getty Images Trading Up 0.4 %

GETY opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.54. Getty Images has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $4,530,104.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,848,154.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,848,154.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 754,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,700. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Getty Images by 1,770.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

