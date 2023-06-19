Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on July 6th

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 139.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. Getty Realty has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.24). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 68.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 80.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at $180,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

