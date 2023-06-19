Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $91.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.49. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

