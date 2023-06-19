Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stock Position Reduced by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.28. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Global Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.609 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

See Also

