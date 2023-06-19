Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPN opened at $100.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.86. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

