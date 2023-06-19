Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

