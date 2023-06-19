Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,656,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,352,000. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,496,000 after buying an additional 190,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 519.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 201,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 169,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,820,000.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $86.66 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

