Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPP. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GPP opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $305.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.38% and a return on equity of 3,308.95%. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.