Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in May

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,082,400 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 1,927,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,313.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRBMF opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers fresh and frozen sliced sandwich breads, rolls and buns, cookies and crackers, snack-cakes, English muffins, bagels, packaged goods, tortillas, and savory snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

