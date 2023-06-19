GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.27) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.52) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) price objective on GSK in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.65) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.69).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,364.60 ($17.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,251.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,433.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,436.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,137.61%.

In related news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.68) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,736.24). Insiders purchased 218 shares of company stock valued at $324,106 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

