Guangdong Investment Limited (GGDVY) to Issue Dividend of $2.66 on August 11th

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 2.6647 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $1.14.

Guangdong Investment Stock Up 2.8 %

Guangdong Investment stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

