Guangdong Investment Limited (GGDVY) to Issue Dividend of $2.66 on August 11th

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 2.6647 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $1.14.
Guangdong Investment Stock Up 2.8 %
Guangdong Investment stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27.
About Guangdong Investment
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guangdong Investment (GGDVY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.