Guggenheim Cuts Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Price Target to $2.00

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of TOI opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Oncology Institute has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 101.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 771,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 395,977 shares in the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 56.6% in the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 810,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 292,666 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 538.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 167,527 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

