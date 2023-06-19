Hall Laurie J Trustee Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 2.0% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.92. The company has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

