Hall Laurie J Trustee Grows Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $118.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

