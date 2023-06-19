Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $123,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Linde were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $6,682,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $375.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.12 and a 200-day moving average of $345.33. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $378.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

