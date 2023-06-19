Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $228,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $293.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.68 and its 200 day moving average is $276.75. The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.