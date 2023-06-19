Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $4.54 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for 1.9% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NYSE:CARR opened at $46.88 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

