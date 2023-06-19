Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 1,475 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,994,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,117,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $82.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

