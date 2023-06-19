Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 50 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Accenture were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $319.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.55.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

