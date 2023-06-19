Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) is one of 1,129 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hargreaves Lansdown to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Hargreaves Lansdown shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A 30.18 Hargreaves Lansdown Competitors $471.11 million $2.94 million 0.53

Dividends

Hargreaves Lansdown’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hargreaves Lansdown. Hargreaves Lansdown is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Hargreaves Lansdown pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hargreaves Lansdown pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.9% and pay out 644.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hargreaves Lansdown Competitors 1061 4314 5477 79 2.42

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 35.00%. Given Hargreaves Lansdown’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hargreaves Lansdown is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown Competitors 374.15% 7.68% 4.98%

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown rivals beat Hargreaves Lansdown on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

