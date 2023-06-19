Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $4.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Hunt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 562,053 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HARP opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 473.13% and a negative net margin of 169.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Rating

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

