HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,945 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $367.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.59 and a 200-day moving average of $318.84. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

