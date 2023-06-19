HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 53,350 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

PFEB opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $647.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.