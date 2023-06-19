HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VXF opened at $148.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $155.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

