HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.77.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $246.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.