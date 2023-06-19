HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 142.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,744,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $272.28 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $275.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

