HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $276.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.40. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $195.77 and a 12-month high of $336.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

