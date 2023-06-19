HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tesla by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,232 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $260.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.22 and its 200-day moving average is $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

