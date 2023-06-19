HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,524 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.