HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,882 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.93 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

