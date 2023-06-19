HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $53.86.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

