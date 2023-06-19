HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for 1.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $268.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.07. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.27.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

