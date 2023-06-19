HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $204.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

