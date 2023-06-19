HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,654 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avory & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $211.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a PE ratio of 557.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 676,400 shares of company stock valued at $141,305,875. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

